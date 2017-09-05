WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Pirates Extend Manager Hurdle, GM Huntington Through 2021

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The architect of the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ renaissance and the man who helped guide the team to three straight playoff berths are sticking around.

The Pirates announced Tuesday they have extended the contracts for general manager Neal Huntington and manager Clint Hurdle through the 2021 season.

Both have played integral parts in Pittsburgh’s emergence from 20 consecutive losing seasons. The Pirates reached the postseason in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Huntington took over in 2007 and is the second-longest tenured general manager in team history. The Pirates have the fifth-best record in the majors since the start of the 2013 season.

Hurdle is 575-534-1 in six-plus seasons with Pittsburgh. He is one of three Pirates managers to reach the playoffs in three consecutive years.

