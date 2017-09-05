Pittsburgh International Is First Airport In U.S. To Allow Public Beyond Checkpoint

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

IMPERIAL, Pa. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport is becoming the first airport in the country to allow the public to access gates, shops and restaurants beyond the security checkpoint without requiring an airline ticket and no reduction in security.

The change goes into effect Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. It’s part of a Transportation Security Administration pilot program.

Through the new myPITpass program, the public will have year-round access to the Airside Terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport for shopping, dining and meeting/greeting passengers.

People who want to take advantage of the program must follow these steps:

1. Check in on 3rd Floor Ticketing Level (across from Allegiant)

2. Show a valid photo ID (Driver’s License or Passport)

3. Have name vetted against No Fly list and obtain stamped myPITpass

4. Go through security checkpoint observing the same rules as passengers boarding flights.

Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said the myPITpass desk would be set up on the far end of the ticketing level of the landside building. Hours for issuing passes will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the possibility of additional hours and weekend days in coming months. The pass is only valid on the day of issuance.

“Show up with a valid driver’s license or passport as though you were buying a ticket,” Cassotic said when the changes were announced in early September, “because we’re going to run you against the no-fly list, that’s how it works. We’re going to check you the way the airlines check you.”

The changes are a step back from the heightened security put in place following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, which restricted all airports to allowing only ticketed passengers beyond the TSA screening points.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants is speaking out against the changes.

“This is an ill-conceived relaxation of security requirements and a dangerous precedent. We shouldn’t be letting our guard down,” said APFA President Bob Ross. “Airports are not shopping malls. They are travel hubs, where security must always be the top priority.”

The last three years, Pittsburgh International Airport has opened the Airside Terminal to non-ticketed visitors using the same process, and officials said it was those days that proved to the TSA it could be done.