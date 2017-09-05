Police Seek 2 Suspects Accused Of Attacking, Robbing Man In Fayette Co.

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have one woman in custody and are looking for two men after another man was attacked and robbed after leaving a bar in Fayette County.

State police say Brittany Sumey, Willie Lancaster and Zelcon Walker conspired to rob the victim. The plan began with Sumey having some drinks with the man at the Redstone Township Bar.

“At that time, they had a few drinks and planned on going back to his residence,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater, of Pennsylvania State Police.

The victim and Sumey left together. Lancaster and Walker followed in Sumey’s car. Arriving at the victim’s home on Tippacanoe Road, investigators say that’s when the robbery plan went into action.

“A physical altercation happens between the victim and Mr. Lancaster. Mr. Lancaster pulls out a knife and stabs the victim,” Trooper Broadwater said.

However, the plan went south quickly.

“They did not believe the victim would fight back, and he did,” said Trooper Broadwater.

Both Walker and Lancaster took off in Sumey’s car, abandoning her. The victim, meanwhile, caught Sumey, holding her until police arrived. The whole time, police said he was losing massive amounts of blood.

“He had wounds to his abdomen that required surgery and his ear was nearly cut off,” Trooper Broadwater said.

The victim is recovering in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Sumey, Lancaster and Walker all face conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and aggravated assault counts. Lancaster also faces attempted homicide charges.

Sumey is in the Fayette County Jail. Lancaster and Walker are still on the run.