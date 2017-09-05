2 Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Vehicle, Leading Police On Chase

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two young men were arrested early Monday morning after they allegedly shot at a vehicle and then led police on a chase.

The incident began just before 11:50 p.m. Sunday when an officer heard gunshots near Climax Street and Haberman Avenue. The officer then saw two vehicles speeding down Climax Street.

The officer pursued the two vehicles and was able to pull one vehicle over. The driver of the vehicle said someone shot at him while he was driving and he was fleeing from the other vehicle. The driver was unharmed.

Officers located and began pursuing the other vehicle in Knoxville around 1 a.m. Monday. The pursuit ended when the passenger jumped out of the vehicle and fled. He was spotted in the backyard of a residence nearby and taken into custody.

He was later identified as 19-year-old Devonta Coaston, of Duquesne Heights. Police say he had multiple bundles of heroin and cash on him. A gun was also recovered from the scene.

Coaston is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and criminal conspiracy.

Police also arrested the driver of that vehicle, who was identified as 18-year-old Keevenn Montazz Jackson, of Brookline. Jackson is facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and driving without a license.