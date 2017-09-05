Firefighters Battle Park Maintenance Building Blaze In Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – A park maintenance building in Bethel Park was destroyed after a fire broke out Monday night.

According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out inside the Simmons Memorial Park maintenance building around 10:30 p.m.

At first, there were significant flames, but firefighters were able to knock the blaze down quickly.

Hazmat was called to the scene due to fertilizer inside the building. However, that is no longer a concern.

In addition to the building, a few lawnmowers were also destroyed. Fortunately, there are no reported injuries.

The area of Clifton Road and Route 88 near the scene was closed for a short period of time, but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

