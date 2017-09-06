Roethlisberger Not Phased By Garrett Trash Talk

Follow 93.7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) — Cleveland Browns’ first-round draft pick and defensive end Myles Garrett has had his sights set on Ben Roethlisberger since draft-day, saying he heard the quarterback was hard to sack and that he wanted to “chop him down.”

Hue Jackson announced Wednesday that Garrett was limited at practice after he tweaked his ankle. His status for Sunday is unknown.

Regardless, Roethlisberger said his comments are nothing new.

“I’ve been playing this game for 14 years now,” he said. “He’s not the first or the last person to talk about trying to get me. I’m just blessed to have a group in front of me that’s going to help protect that.”

Last season, Roethlisberger was sacked a career-low 17 times, and his confidence in the offensive line is still high as the 2017 season begins.

“They always step up to the challenge,” he said. “They always want to protect me, open up things in the run game, so they take great pride in being the best in the business and that’s what I think they are.”

Right tackle Marcus Gilbert responded to Garrett via Twitter immediately following his draft-day comments, tweeting “See you 9/10 big fella” and “You’ll get your shot pup.”

Like Roethlisberger, Gilbert is not phased by Garrett’s comments.

“You’re going against a future Hall-of-Famer, the best quarterback in the division, arguably. Of course, they’re paying you to take down Big Ben and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and it all starts with a good rush,” he said.