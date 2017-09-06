WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Owns The Baltimore Ravens, On Google At Least

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t have the best record when it comes to facing the Baltimore Ravens, but according to Google, he owns them.

A Steelers fan hacked the Ravens’ Google search page and has now listed Roethlisberger as the owner of the team.

It’s not known when the change was made.

google1 Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Owns The Baltimore Ravens, On Google At Least

CBS Baltimore and Ravens fans first reported the new ownership.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention last year after beating the Ravens 31-27 in week 16.

The Ravens and Steelers will have their first meeting of the 2017 season on October 1, at M&T Bank Stadium.

