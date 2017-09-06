Man Accused Of Leaving Dog In Car During Concert Ordered To Pay Fine

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Drew Davis pleaded guilty to a charge of animal cruelty and two counts of disorderly conduct during his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

The other charges held against him including aggravated assault and resisting arrest were withdrawn.

Davis said he’s been to several concerts and never gotten in trouble until he attended the Phish concert at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland in July.

That’s when police were called to a car parked on DeSoto Street. In the police report, they said they found a dog locked inside in distress with no water bowl or food.

Police couldn’t find Davis, so they broke the driver’s side window to get the dog out.

When Davis showed up, police say he became agitated, refused to listen and struggled with officers.

The dog was taken away and treated for dehydration. He’s being held at a local shelter.

Davis said his dog is half bull mastiff, half pit bull and his name is Boogie. He said he is satisfied with what happened in court and is ready to put it behind him and head back to New York.

“I’m ready to go back to work. I haven’t been working since this happened,” Davis said. “Happy it’s over. I’m happy the powers that be gave me what they gave me. I’ll happily pay that small fee instead of going to trial. The agreement was the dog would be released. He’s doing alright. As good as he can being doing, locked up still.”

Davis was also ordered to pay fines.

He hoped to go pick up his dog after his hearing.