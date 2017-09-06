Crime Stoppers: High School Football Star’s Killer Sought

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — More than two months after a star high school football player was shot to death in Turtle Creek, police are looking still for his killer.

Now, they’re asking for help.

Jeremiah Jones, 19, was a standout player at Woodland Hills High School. But his life was cut short on July 2, when an Uber driver found his body lying on Lougeay Road in Wilkins Township.

“The Uber driver was in a remote, wooded area of the road when he discovered a person lying on the road. He stopped, called 911, and administered CPR,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Steven Dish.

But, it was too late.

Neither the Uber driver, nor paramedics could do anything to save Jones’ life. He was pronounced dead, at the scene about 20 minutes after the initial 911 call.

“It appeared that Jones arrived at this scene in a vehicle, and was shot at that location. Numerous shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered from the crime scene,” Det. Dish said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477.

There’s a reward for information leading to an arrest.