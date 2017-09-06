Living Treasures Wild Animal Park Welcomes Baby Giraffe

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) –The Living Treasures Wild Animal Park has welcomed a new baby giraffe.
According to a press release, the calf was born on Sunday, Aug. 27. It’s the first to be born in western Pennsylvania in “many years.”
Following an exam, the calf, Calvin, weighed in at 145 pounds and was 6-feet-3-inches tall.
Earlier this year, April the giraffe captivated a nation and her webcam went viral. Well, April is actually Calvin’s grandmother.
April is the mother of Calvin’s father, 5-year-old Levi. The calf’s mother, Blue Jeans, is also 5 years old. Both are first time parents.
“In celebration of the first giraffe calf born at our park, we plan to raise money for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation throughout this fall,” Park owner and Director, Adam Guiher said in a statement.
Calvin hasn’t made his public debut yet, but park officials will be posting updates on their Facebook page.