Treasurer Accused Of Stealing Thousands From VFD

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County woman is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a volunteer fire department’s account that she was in charge of.

The Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department’s auxiliary bank account is missing some cash. The money would have been used to help the community, like Christmas programs, gifts for children or Easter egg hunts.

The suspect, 57-year-old Jody Dee Vanvarenberg, was the treasurer of the auxiliary.

According to the criminal complaint, Vanvarenberg is accused of writing checks to her herself and her business called “Today’s Tots” from March of 2014 to December 2016.

In all, she allegedly wrote 11 checks amounting to $15,225.

One check, reportedly written to herself, was for $2,500. Authorities say there were also several for $1,100. And several to her business were also for $1,100.

Vanvarenberg recently resigned from the position of treasurer. She was arraigned earlier this week and released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

She has a preliminary hearing later this month.