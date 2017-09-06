‘I’m Sorry, Brother’: Ohio Officer Apologizes For Shooting News Photographer

Filed Under: Clark County Sheriff's Office, Jake Shaw, Ohio

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) – Police body camera footage shows an Ohio officer shooting a news employee without warning after he mistook his camera for a gun.

The footage released Wednesday by the Clark County sheriff’s office shows the deputy opening his cruiser door and firing two shots a second later.

The video shows that deputy Jake Shaw realized his mistake immediately and apologized to photographer Andy Grimm. The two men knew each other.

WARNING: Explicit Language

The deputy says in the footage, “Andy, I’m sorry, brother.”

The video records Grimm explaining he thought the deputy had seen him flash his lights and wave. Grimm is recovering.

The 25-year-old Shaw has been a full-time deputy since 2015. He’s on administrative leave, and the shooting is under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch