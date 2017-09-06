‘I’m Sorry, Brother’: Ohio Officer Apologizes For Shooting News Photographer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) – Police body camera footage shows an Ohio officer shooting a news employee without warning after he mistook his camera for a gun.

The footage released Wednesday by the Clark County sheriff’s office shows the deputy opening his cruiser door and firing two shots a second later.

The video shows that deputy Jake Shaw realized his mistake immediately and apologized to photographer Andy Grimm. The two men knew each other.

WARNING: Explicit Language

The deputy says in the footage, “Andy, I’m sorry, brother.”

The video records Grimm explaining he thought the deputy had seen him flash his lights and wave. Grimm is recovering.

The 25-year-old Shaw has been a full-time deputy since 2015. He’s on administrative leave, and the shooting is under investigation.

