Rania’s Farmer’s Market Inspired Tomato Recipes

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off delicious tomato recipes that were inspired by the Farmer’s Market!

Pizza al Tonno

1 jar Italian tuna – drained

1 Boboli Pizza shell (regular not thin crust)

2 – 3 tablespoons olive oil

1 – 2 garlic cloves, minced

1 jar (6 ounces) marinated artichoke hearts, roughly chopped

½ red bell pepper, diced

½ red onion, diced

1 cup Feta cheese, crumbled (or more to taste)

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place Boboli shell on a pizza screen. Heat olive oil in small skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté 30 seconds, just to infuse the olive oil. Spread sautéed garlic oil over Boboli shell. Spread flaked tuna over crust evenly. Top with the red peppers, artichokes, red onion and feta cheese. Sprinkle with basil.

Bake for 8-10 minutes.

Makes: 1 Pizza

Pasta with Marinated Farm Market Tomatoes

4 large ripe tomatoes – coarsely chopped

8 oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes – drained and coarsely chopped

2 cloves of garlic – chopped

¼ cup olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1# penne pasta – cooked al dente

1 ½ cups basil leaves – loosely packed

Directions:

Combine fresh and sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, oil, salt and pepper in a bowl. Marinate at room temperature for 45 minutes – stirring once or twice.

Boil pasta in salted and oiled water until al dente – drain well and place in a large bowl.

While still hot, combine the pasta with the raw tomato sauce. Coarsely chop the basil and combine with the pasta. Serve immediately. This dish can also be served at room temperature.

Serves: 4

Candy-Sweet Chopped Fresh Tomatoes

4 medium firm red tomatoes

1 heaping tablespoon sugar

1-inch piece vanilla bean, split lengthwise

Directions:

Cut the tomatoes into small chunks and place them in a large sauté pan. Sprinkle the sugar evenly over the tomatoes and embed the vanilla bean amid the tomato chunks.

Turn the heat to low and cook, stirring, until the sugar melts and tomato juices have evaporated. The tomatoes should be translucent with a bit of syrup remaining in the saucepan. Transfer to a glass jar. Let cool. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and refrigerate.

Makes: 1 cup