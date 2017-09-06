Report: Pa. Rep. Tim Murphy Admits To Having Affair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rep. Tim Murphy, of Upper St. Clair, has admitted to having an affair.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the relationship was with a personal friend last year.

Rep. Murphy, 64, released a statement Wednesday in response to a request for a deposition from the woman’s husband.

Rep. Murphy said: “Last year, I became involved in an affair with a personal friend. This is nobody’s fault but my own, and I offer no excuses. To the extent that there should be any blame in this matter, it falls solely upon me.”

He also asks that his family privacy be respected.

A judge ruled he must be deposed by the end of the month.

