2017 Girls Rock Science Event

KDKA and the Carnegie Science Center partner once again to produce the fun and educational Girls Rock Science event!

Come join us on September 23-24th to inspire, educate, and influence girls and young women to one day pursue a career in a STEM-related field.

STEM-related schools, companies, and organizations across the area will set up hands-on “exhibits” at the Science Center showcasing what they do, how it’s related to STEM, and what makes it interesting.

We have proudly inspired many girls to follow a STEM route in their education and had a great time doing it!

With hands-on STEM activities to acquaint girls with a wide range of STEM careers, this weekend-long event is designed to get girls of all ages excited about science and technology.

Activities include opportunities to:

• Virtually build your own rollercoaster and follow cell phone pings with Verizon!

• Climb inside and see how self-driving cars actually work!

• Check out the Construction Zone to explore careers while participating on hands-on projects.

• Bring the little ones to explore the new Girls Rock Science Pre-K area, sponsored by Tender Care Learning Centers.

• Step inside a mobile STEM lab!

• Check out the coding and robotics area.

• See what cool activities local schools are doing in the classroom to learn about STEM.

• Solve a crime at the Girls Rock Science Forensics Lab! Learn about crime solving, and see how your fingerprints show up on evidence.

• Learn what it takes to be a pharmacist, explore how to calculate dosage and how to fill prescriptions.

• Stop by the City of Pittsburgh area, and learn about the departments that protect you every day – fire, bomb squad, police, IT services, public works, and more.

• See the KDKA TV Mobile Weather Lab and become a weather expert reporting from the field.

• Meet KDKA News personalities and show your reporting skills at the KDKA TV kiosk.

