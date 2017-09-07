WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

2017 Girls Rock Science Event

Filed Under: Carnegie Science Center, Girls Rock Science, STEM Week

KDKA and the Carnegie Science Center partner once again to produce the fun and educational Girls Rock Science event!

Come join us on September 23-24th to inspire, educate, and influence girls and young women to one day pursue a career in a STEM-related field.

STEM-related schools, companies, and organizations across the area will set up hands-on “exhibits” at the Science Center showcasing what they do, how it’s related to STEM, and what makes it interesting.

We have proudly inspired many girls to follow a STEM route in their education and had a great time doing it!

With hands-on STEM activities to acquaint girls with a wide range of STEM careers, this weekend-long event is designed to get girls of all ages excited about science and technology.

Activities include opportunities to:
• Virtually build your own rollercoaster and follow cell phone pings with Verizon!
• Climb inside and see how self-driving cars actually work!
• Check out the Construction Zone to explore careers while participating on hands-on projects.
• Bring the little ones to explore the new Girls Rock Science Pre-K area, sponsored by Tender Care Learning Centers.
• Step inside a mobile STEM lab!
• Check out the coding and robotics area.
• See what cool activities local schools are doing in the classroom to learn about STEM.
• Solve a crime at the Girls Rock Science Forensics Lab! Learn about crime solving, and see how your fingerprints show up on evidence.
• Learn what it takes to be a pharmacist, explore how to calculate dosage and how to fill prescriptions.
• Stop by the City of Pittsburgh area, and learn about the departments that protect you every day – fire, bomb squad, police, IT services, public works, and more.
• See the KDKA TV Mobile Weather Lab and become a weather expert reporting from the field.
• Meet KDKA News personalities and show your reporting skills at the KDKA TV kiosk.

More about the event, click here.

Facebook Event, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch