KDKA-TV TechnoVation

KDKA-TV invites technology lovers alike to the Inaugural, KDKA-TV TechnoVation to be held on Friday, September 22nd at the Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel from 4-8 p.m.

Don’t miss Pittsburgh’s most innovative two-tier networking event–TWO EVENTS IN ONE for $20 per person admission! Hear from key corporations, city leaders, innovators and artists that are working together to lead the way into the future of technology.

From 4 PM – 6 PM, During KDKA-TV the TechnoVation Panel Discussion, you will hear from key corporations, city leaders and innovators that are working together to lead the charge into the future. The expert panel of local professionals will discuss the rise of technology in Pittsburgh as well as itsimportance in the growth of the city.

FEATURED PANELISTS:

Opening Remarks by the City of Pittsburgh: Mayor William Peduto
Moderator: KDKA-TV Jon Delano

PANELISTS:
City of Pittsburgh: Sylvia D. Harris, Assistant Director of Operations, Department of Innovation and Performance

Silver Clean Technology: Thomas Davis, President

CGI + Summa: TBD

Carnegie Mellon University: James Garrett, Dean of the College of Engineering

PNC, numo LLC: David Passavant, CEO

PNC: Laura Ritz, SVP of Enterprise Innovation

Uber ATG: Dr. Jeff Schneider, Engineering Lead for Machine Learning, Uber Advanced Technologies

Rasu Shrestha, MD, MBA – Chief Innovation Officer, UPMC, and Executive Vice President, UPMC Enterprises

TeleTracking: Chris Johnson, Chief Technology Officer

BNY Mellon: Jennifer Wagner, Head of Innovation Center

