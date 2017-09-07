City Officials Will Bid To Bring Second Amazon Headquarters To Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon is looking for a home for their second headquarters, and Mayor Bill Peduto wants Pittsburgh to be in the running.

Amazon announced Thursday that they are looking for a location to build Amazon HQ2, their second headquarters in North America. According to their release, the headquarters would bring as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs to the area, and construction and ongoing operation would create tens of thousands of additional jobs.

Peduto quickly indicated his intention to make sure Pittsburgh was in the running.

“With an unmatched portfolio of technological talent and intriguing development parcels, Pittsburgh is uniquely positioned to submit a winning bid for Amazon’s facility. This is a transformational opportunity unlike any that we’ve ever seen,” Peduto said in a relase.

A release from the City of Pittsburgh says officials are beginning to plan a proposal, and strategy sessions are scheduled for Friday and early next week.

Amazon is accepting proposals through Oct. 19. A decision will be made sometime in 2018.

It may help that Amazon and Pittsburgh are no strangers. Amazon opened a corporate office on the South Side in January.