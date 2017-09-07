Bishop Zubik Wants Dreamers To Have A Chance: ‘God Is Always There For The Underdog’

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishops representing the Catholic Church have joined the chorus of those wanting to give Dreamers a chance, urging the faithful to call their senators and congressional representatives to restore DACA.

Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik says mercy towards the young immigrants is central to church belief.

“The main reason why I think I’m supportive and the bishops are supportive of the immigrants is because that’s the story of our faith. Both the Old Testament and the New Testament, God is always there for the underdog,” Bishop Zubik said.

But this week on “60 Minutes,” former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, a Catholic, says that’s not so.

“I totally respect the pope and I totally respect the Catholic bishops and cardinal on doctrine. This isn’t about doctrine. This is about the sovereignty of the nation, and in that regard, they’re just another guy with an opinion,” Bannon told “60 Minutes.”

Saying the bishops are motivated not by mercy, but by dwindling attendance at Mass and the financial problems that has wrought.

“The bishops have been terrible about this. By the way, you know why? You know why? Because unable to really to… come to grips with the problems in the church, they need illegal aliens. They need illegal aliens to fill the churches. It’s obvious on the face of it. They have an economic interest. They have an economic interest in unlimited immigration,” Bannon said.

Steve Bannon, Trump’s fmr chief strategist, respects the doctrine of the Catholic Church, but not its views on DACA: https://t.co/Yf5EUnbvNE — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 7, 2017

For more on Bannon’s “60 Minutes” interview with Charlie Rose, visit CBS News’ website here.

Bishop Zubik says he has a higher calling than economic gain.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan: “He’s saying it’s not a spiritual interest the church has, it’s an economic interest.”

Bishop Zubik: “Well, I’m not a financier. I’m not a politician. I’m a pastor.”

“Cause when I breathe my last and God says to me, ‘David, what did you do to bring people to come to know me and love me more?’ My whole purpose is to try to get as many people to God, so that I can get as many people to heaven, including myself.”

The bishop says he’ll continue to urge parishioners to contact their congressional representatives to craft a humane alternative to DACA that helps young immigrants and serves the common good.