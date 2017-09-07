Chef Bill Fuller’s Recipes: Burrata Bacon Basil Tomato Sandwich & Dipping Salad

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to make some more delicious dishes that you can make in your own home!
Burrata Bacon Basil Tomato Sandwich
- 4 ea. Slices bread, grilled on one side
- White Balsamic Aioli
- 12 ea. Crispy slices of bacon
- Enough slices of great tomatoes to cover the slice of bread
- 10-20 leaves of basil
- 10-20 leaves of arugula
- 1 ea. Burrata ball
- 2-3 Tbs. Tomato Gastrique
1. Make White Balsamic Aioli and Tomato Gastrique. Reserve
2. Grill/toast the bread on one side. Keep the untoasted side out. On the inside of four slices smear as much While Balsamic Aioli as you see fit.
3. Top with bacon, basil, and arugula.
4. Spoon burrata all over sandwiches, distributing ¼ ball per sandwich.
5. Drizzle with Tomato Gastrique.
6. Top with second slice of bread, toasted side in. Stabilize with skewers.
White Balsamic Aioli
- 1 ea. Egg yolk
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1.5 oz. White Balsamic Vinegar
- 1 small clove garlic, sliced
- 4 oz. Vegetable or Canola Oil
- Salt and Pepper
1) Combine egg yolk, Dijon, vinegar, and garlic in blender. Puree well.
2) Slowly emulsify oil into the egg yolk mixture.
3) Taste and adjust seasonings.
Tomato Gastrique
- 1 C. Sherry vinegar
- 1 C. Fresh cherry tomato juice
- 2 C. Sugar
- 1 C. Cherry Tomatoes, halved.
1) Combine all ingredients. Reduce by half.
Burrata Dipping Salad
Makes one huge platter for sharing
- 4 ea. Slices bread, grilled on both sides
- 2 ea. Avocado, sliced
- 3-5 ea. Ripe heirloom tomatoes, quartered/sliced/etc.
- 2 ea. Burrata ball
- 10-20 leaves of basil
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil for drizzling
- Sea Salt
- 2-3 Tbs. Tomato Gastrique
1. Make Tomato Gastrique. Reserve.
2. Grill/toast the bread on both sides. Cut in half or quarters.
3. Arrange tomatoes and avocados on a platter
4. Place burrata balls atop.
5. Sprinkle with basil.
6. Drizzle well with EVOO.
7. Sprinkle with sea salt.
8. Drizzle with Tomato Gastrique.
9. Spoon goodness onto toast and shove into your mouth.