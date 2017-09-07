Furry Tails: The Cup And The Pups

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The days are getting shorter and the weather’s getting cooler.

And even though it seems like just yesterday that thousands of fans gathered in Point State Park to celebrate our back-to-back Stanley Cup champs, the summer of Stanley is nearly over.

The Penguins are beginning to return to town, and they’ll be dropping the puck on a new season in no time at all.

But the Stanley Cup’s tour with the champions is not quite over yet.

After being all over the world with the Pens, it’s finally back in Pittsburgh. Nearly all the players have had their day with hockey’s most-coveted prize, but Bryan Rust is one of the last.

Thursday, Sept. 7, was his turn to celebrate, and, well, let’s just say his day’s gone to the dogs.

Rust and his girlfriend, Kelsey, decided to use their special day to help some furry friends. They brought the Cup to Pittsburgh’s very own Lucky Paws Pet Resort to do some fundraising for the local charity, Forever Home Beagle Rescue.

The event netted more than $8,000 for the group.

On Facebook, Forever Home Beagle Rescue said: “We had the most successful fundraiser ever in FHBR’s 11-year history – $8661.15! These funds will go such a long way to help many beagles in need.”

Rust posed for some photos with fans – both human and furry. Everyone and everypup seemed to enjoy the day. The group says they are forever grateful.

“Everyone who came out to support us – thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You all made a huge difference today,” they wrote on Facebook.

But the luckiest pup of them all may just be Cooper Rust.

Cooper Rust figures it is his turn to drink out of the #stanleycup. Afterall his Dad has won it twice. @penguins @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/5o6ELxgCmU — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) September 7, 2017

Not every dog gets the chance to drink from Lord Stanley’s chalice! Cooper’s one of the luckiest of them all.

