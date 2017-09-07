Joe Haden Settling In With The Steelers

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – As he prepares for Sunday’s game against the team that released him just over a week ago, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden feels he is adjusting well to life in Pittsburgh.

“It’s a different vibe, it’s a great vibe,” he said. “They’re just really excited to get into the season and ready to go, and all they talk about is championships, so I’m excited about that.”

Although he will have a total of 11 days prior to Sunday’s matchup with Cleveland to learn Keith Butler’s defense, Haden says the scheme is not unfamiliar.

“I feel I’m picking it up pretty well,” he said. “I played in this scheme twice in Cleveland with coach Ray Horton. Just the terminology and everything is really similar.”

Haden dealt with his fair share of injuries in his last two seasons with the Browns. In 2015, he suffered a major concussion and missed 10 games. The following season, he missed only three games with two groin injuries, but maintained that the pain greatly hindered his performance.

Now, Haden feels the speed that so many doubted in the past year has gotten a test against the Steeler receiving corp.

“I feel good. I feel 100 percent. I’ve been feeling like this since the beginning of training camp. I know I can get up and go now, so that’s not a thing I’m worried about, but being able to run with them shows everybody else that I’m ready to run.”

Haden admitted his Cleveland teammates were a bit sad to see him go on Aug. 30, but assures it will be business as usual this Sunday.

“There’s no trash talk. After the game, we’ll be hugging it up, hollering at each other, but in between them lines, we’ve got to get it done,” he said.