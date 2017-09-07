2 Juveniles Steal Van, Crash Into Several Vehicles In McKeesport

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Two juveniles hit several parked cars in a stolen van in McKeesport early Thursday morning.
According to police, the juveniles stole a van and took it for a joyride, which ended in the 2100 block of Jenny Lind Street around 2:30 a.m.
The juveniles struck five parked vehicles before the van flipped onto its roof.
Both were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Police said this incident was not the result of a chase.
