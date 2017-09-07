KDKA-TV Tech Net Networking Reception and After Party:
From 6pm-8pm directly following the Technovation discussion panel, the night continues with KDKA-TV “Tech Net” networking and Meet & Greet and Fashion Showcase soiree in the lobby of the Renaissance Hotel hosted by KDKA-TV’s Kristine Sorenson and Marty Griffin
Mingle with other tech industry professionals while enjoying cocktails, appetizers by Braddock’s Pittsburgh Brasserie, the Signature “TechTini” cocktail by Grey Goose La Poire and a preview of technology-inspired fashion pieces designed by up and coming Pittsburgh artists – Technology drive design using avant-garde material that redefine fashion. Curated by Richard Parsakian. Hair and Makeup for the TechnoVation Models provided by Izzazu Salon, Spa & Serata.
Featuring a signature “Peartini” cocktail by Grey Goose La Poire and sponsored by Bacardi USA.
Designers:
Brandon Darreff
Keith Kelly
Sue Pisano
Bradford Mumpower
Alana Yoffee
Memphis George
More Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1793691667587417/?active_tab=about