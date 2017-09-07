More Than 500 Firearms Found In Record-Breaking Seizure

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH FAYETTE (KDKA) — Police took more than 500 firearms from a North Fayette home in what they say is the largest firearm seizure in the history of Allegheny County.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says former North Fayette resident Gary Guyaux was apprehended on April 14, 2016, on a criminal bench warrant for failure to appear for a contempt hearing on cruelty to animals charges.
Guyaux has been in the Allegheny County Jail since then. He was sentenced Thursday on charges of terroristic threats and assault.
After the sentencing, police searched Guyaux’s house and found 588 firearms, including 19 assault rifles.
Guyaux was ordered to pay $1,500 in fines back in 2015 for having at least 16 dogs on his property. The township claimed in court that Guyaux admitted to having 22 dogs at one point. North Fayette Township’s dog law only allows residents to have four dogs on their property.