State Officials Recall Chocolate Milk From Somerset Co. Dairy

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State officials have announced a recall of chocolate milk sold at a Somerset County dairy.
The State Department of Agriculture says that chocolate milk sold at Moo Echo Dairy should be thrown out immediately.
Twenty pints of the milk were sold in plastic bottles with a sell-by date of Sept. 21, 2017.
According to the Department of Agriculture, tests conducted during routine sampling indicated the milk was not properly pasteurized. No illnesses have been reported.
Moo Echo Dairy is located at 3671 Glades Pike in Somerset.