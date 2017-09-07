Ugly Holiday Sweaters, ‘Star Wars’ Among Penguins’ Season Theme Nights

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hockey season is right around the corner, and Penguins fans will have a chance to dress up for a few special theme nights throughout the year.
The Penguins announced Thursday that there will be six special Thursday theme nights during the season. Fans are encouraged to dress up and the Penguins say the regular game-night presentation will be adapted accordingly.
Theme nights include:
- October 26 — Halloween night
- December 7 — “Star Wars” night
- December 21 — Ugly Holiday Sweater night
- January 4 — 1970s night
- January 25 — 1980s night
- February 15 — 1990s night
There will also be several promotional nights with giveaways, which include a team calendar, a team yearbook, and a special “Hockey Fights Cancer” knit cap.
The Penguins’ fifth Stanley Cup banner will be raised before the home opener on Oct. 4.
Click here for the full promotional and theme night schedule.