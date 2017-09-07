WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

STEM Week Sept. 22-24, 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the past 3-4 years, KDKA-TV has partnered with the Carnegie Science Center to produce a STEM-education event for girls titled “Girls Rock Science”.

This event is designed to inspire, educate, and influence girls to one day pursue a career in a STEM-related field.

STEM-related schools, companies, and organizations across the area set up hands-on “exhibits” at the Science Center showcasing what they do, how it’s related to STEM, and what makes it interesting. We have proudly inspired many girls to follow a STEM route in their education.

Recently, tech giants from across the country have been setting up shop in Pittsburgh. With the number of global tech companies and local start-ups spreading across the city, Pittsburgh has undeniably developed into an “East Coast Silicon Valley.”

This year’s Stem Week Pittsburgh will take place September 22-24, 2017 featuring several events to educate and celebrate Pittsburgh leading the way into the future of technology.

