Gov. Wolf: House GOP's Budget-Balancing Plan Is 'Nonsense'

Filed Under: Budget, Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says a plan assembled by a group of House Republicans to balance Pennsylvania’s budget is “nonsense” and urged House members to approve a $2.2 billion bipartisan plan that passed the state Senate in July.

Wolf said Wednesday the House GOP plan would divert aid from other programs, such as volunteer fire companies, highways and county emergency response agencies.

Wolf also repeated an earlier warning that he’ll have to start freezing some spending on Sept. 15 to prevent the state’s main bank account from going below zero.

The House returns to session next week and a vote on the GOP plan is expected after that. The plan’s supporters insist the money can be diverted without affecting programs. It would avoid raising taxes on utility bills or borrowing, key elements of the Senate’s plan.

