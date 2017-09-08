Report: Ohio H.S. Active Shooter Suspect In Custody

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
COLUMBUS (KDKA) –A suspect is in custody after a reported active shooter situation at a high school in Columbus, Ohio.
According to WBNS-TV, the incident is taking place at the Columbus Scioto High School.
DEVELOPING: There are reports of an active shooter at a high school in Columbus, Ohio https://t.co/IDSD83LQyy pic.twitter.com/TedtNCtuMC
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 8, 2017
According to Columbus police, a suspect was taken into custody and a gun was seized. Fortunately, there are no reported injuries.
*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1
— Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017
Emergency crews are responding to the scene.
