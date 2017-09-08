HURRICANE IRMA: Pittsburghers In Florida | Travel Chaos | Flight Escapes Puerto Rico | Irma Help | Harvey Help
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Report: Ohio H.S. Active Shooter Suspect In Custody

Filed Under: Columbus, Columbus Scioto High School

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS (KDKA) –A suspect is in custody after a reported active shooter situation at a high school in Columbus, Ohio.

According to WBNS-TV, the incident is taking place at the Columbus Scioto High School.

According  to Columbus police, a suspect was taken into custody and a gun was seized. Fortunately, there are no reported injuries.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch