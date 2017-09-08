Budget Cuts Discussed At Homeless Children’s Education Fund Annual Briefing

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Teaching kids is tough job, but educating children who are homeless is even more challenging.

People came together Friday at the Wyndham Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh to discuss how to do that.

Their common interest: budget cuts across the board, from federal to state to county, and how the Homeless Children’s Education Fund (HCEF) will be affected.

“Twenty years ago, we discovered that there were kids who were not living in a normal home situation, and we found out that some were actually living on the street,” HCEF founder Joe Lagana said.

The HCEF is able to locate kids in need when they register for school and their address pops up as living in a shelter. There’s a connection made immediately.

“Our focus is Allegheny County, where we partner with 27 shelters,” HCEF Executive Director Carlos Carter said. “People need to realize that this is a serious problem. At least 3,000 children are experiencing homelessness in Allegheny County and our kids deserve the best.”

The organization is hoping budget cutbacks don’t jeopardize that best.