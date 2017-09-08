WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Connellsville Man Admits To Masturbating In Front Of 8-10 Females

SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE BOROUGH (KDKA) — A Connellsville man told police he had exposed himself to and masturbated in front of 8 to 10 females Friday morning.

State police say Robyn Klayton Gaston was arrested for exposing his genitals and masturbating at a female victim as she was driving in her vehicle.

While state police were investigating, they found out the Connellsville City Police Department had recently charged Gaston in two separate similar incidents.

Gaston later told police he had exposed himself and masturbated to approximately 8 to 10 females on Friday morning.

He’s facing charges of open lewdness, stalking and indecent exposure.

State police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Gaston’s to contact state police at (724) 439-7111.

