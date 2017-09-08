Former Non-Profit Director Accused Of Stealing $37K

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KITTANNING (KDKA) — A woman who formerly served as director for a local non-profit has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from the organization.

The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office says 45-year-old Heather Marie Wolfe, of Kittanning, was arrested Friday for stealing more than $37,000 from the United Way of Armstrong County.

“Some of those funds were paid directly to her directly by check or by fraudulent overtime figures,” District Attorney Scott Andreassi said in a release.

Andreassi also said that Wolfe would frequently use United Way funds to gamble at local casinos.

Wolfe has been serving as the director of the United Way since March of 2015.

“It is unfortunate that once again we see a nonprofit in our community, an organization that does such good work, victimized by a once-trusted employee,” Andreassi said.

Wolfe is facing multiple third-degree felony theft charges. She could face up to seven years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.

She was taken into custody and arraigned Friday.