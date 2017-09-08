Girl With 3D Printed Hand To Throw First Pitch At Pirates Game

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates will welcome a 7-year-old girl with a 3D printed hand to throw out the first pitch at a game in 2018.

Bleacher Report tweeted Thursday about 7-year-old Hailey Dawson, who was born without three fingers on her right hand. Dawson uses a specially designed 3D printed hand and taught herself how to hold and throw a baseball.

Dawson threw out the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game in 2015, and she was invited to throw out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game back in June of this year.

Hailey Dawson, a 7-year-old pitching prospect and your new personal hero, threw out yesterday's 1st pitch with her 3D-printed robotic hand! pic.twitter.com/wCL9xHRt1O — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 12, 2017

Hailey’s mom, Yong Dawson, told Bleacher Report that Hailey “wants to set a Guinness World Record for the most number of first pitches.”

After Bleacher Report tweeted their video, a number of professional baseball teams responded on Twitter, including the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For sure. We're in! DM us her info and we'll take it from there. — Pirates (@Pirates) September 7, 2017

Although the Pirates did not announce any details publicly, they did respond to several people on Twitter who asked if the organization had seen the video, saying in one tweet, “Hailey will visit us in 2018!”

Other teams that responded to Bleacher Report’s tweet include the Detroit Tigers, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Boston Red Sox, the Milwaukee Brewers, the San Francisco Giants, the Kansas City Royals, the Minnesota Twins, the New York Mets, the Atlanta Braves, and the Miami Marlins.

Some college and minor league teams, including the Florida Gators and the Sacramento River Cats, also reached out to ask if Hailey wanted to visit them and throw out the first pitch.

Hailey’s family posts updates about her journey on Twitter.