LOOK: Radar Shows Hundreds Of Planes Over Florida Evacuating Hurricane Irma

CBS Local — Hurricane Irma is en route to Florida, and almost everyone else is trying to get out of its way.

The surge of people attempting to evacuate the region is leading not just to crowded freeways, but also to crowded skies as an incredible picture from Flightradar24 details.

Unsurprisingly, a large majority of the air traffic is departing from Florida, but there are also extra planes arriving that are attempting to help evacuate as many people as possible from the region.

Radar image of planes over U.S. airspace, including those departing the Florida area before Hurricane Irma reaches the region. (Credit: Flightradar24)

According to Flightradar, 332 flights were scheduled to depart the Miami and Orlando airports Friday, with more coming from the area’s other major hubs.

Flightradar also revealed that the last flight out of Fort Lauderdale’s airport will leave at 7:45 p.m. ET Friday. After that, the airport will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

Irma is currently under 400 miles away from Florida and is expected to make landfall early Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm.

