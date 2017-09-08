Study: Pittsburgh Is The Most Affordable ‘Pizza Town’ In The Country

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to a new study, Pittsburgh is not only one of the best cities in the country for pizza lovers, but it’s the most affordable, too.

Finance company SmartAsset conducted a study to determine the Best Cities for Pizza Lovers in the United States, and Pittsburgh landed in the Top 10.

The study looked at the total number of pizza places, the Yelp ratings for those pizza places, and the cost of living for each city based on an MIT living wage study.

Using that data, Pittsburgh landed the number 5 spot on their list.

SmartAsset says Pittsburgh is “the most affordable pizza town” in the study.

As far as Pittsburgh’s pizza goes, SmartAsset says there are more than 270 pizza joints in the city and about 16 percent of those places have an average rating above 4.4 on Yelp.

Pittsburgh also landed the number 4 spot on SmartAsset’s Best Cities for Foodies earlier this year.

Detroit landed the top spot on SmartAsset’s list. Buffalo, New York, came in at number 2. New York City ranked third, and Vancouver, Wash., came in fourth.

The full list of “Best Cities for Pizza Lovers” can be found here.