Shots Fired Call Prompts Hours-Long Standoff In McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – One person is in custody after an hours-long standoff in McKeesport overnight.
According to police, the incident began around 11 a.m. at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Bailie Avenue.
A resident of the apartment building called 911 to report shots being fired in a neighbor’s apartment.
The situation ended around 3 a.m. when police led one person out of the building in handcuffs and placed them in an ambulance.
No other information has been released at this time.
