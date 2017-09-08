Shots Fired Call Prompts Hours-Long Standoff In McKeesport

HURRICANE IRMA: Pittsburghers In Florida | Travel Chaos | Flight Escapes Puerto Rico | Irma Help | Harvey Help
Filed Under: Bailie Avenue, Brenda Waters, McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – One person is in custody after an hours-long standoff in McKeesport overnight.

According to police, the incident began around 11 a.m. at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Bailie Avenue.

A resident of the apartment building called 911 to report shots being fired in a neighbor’s apartment.

The situation ended around 3 a.m. when police led one person out of the building in handcuffs and placed them in an ambulance.

No other information has been released at this time.

