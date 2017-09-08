HURRICANE IRMA: Pittsburghers In Florida | Travel Chaos | Flight Escapes Puerto Rico | Irma Help | Harvey Help
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In 3 South Side Bank Robberies

Filed Under: Allegheny County, Bank Robbery, Benjamin Plesset, Pittsburgh Police, South Side

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted for three bank robberies on Pittsburgh’s South Side last month is now in police custody.

Police say they have arrested 43-year-old Benjamin Plesset of Carnegie.

benjamin plesset Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In 3 South Side Bank Robberies

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

Plesset is accused of robbing the Dollar Bank on East Carson Street on Aug. 21, and robbing the First Commonwealth Bank, also on East Carson Street, on Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.

Investigators are charging him with four counts of robbery, because he allegedly robbed two tellers during one incident, and aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a gun at a security guard.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch