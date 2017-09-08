Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In 3 South Side Bank Robberies

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted for three bank robberies on Pittsburgh’s South Side last month is now in police custody.
Police say they have arrested 43-year-old Benjamin Plesset of Carnegie.
Plesset is accused of robbing the Dollar Bank on East Carson Street on Aug. 21, and robbing the First Commonwealth Bank, also on East Carson Street, on Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.
Investigators are charging him with four counts of robbery, because he allegedly robbed two tellers during one incident, and aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a gun at a security guard.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.