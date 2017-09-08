Children’s Slap Bracelets Recalled After Reports Of Injuries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling slap bracelets included with children’s storybooks after several injuries were reported.
The slap bracelets came with the “DreamWorks Trolls: It’s Hug Time!” book, which was sold between September 2016 and August 2017 in stores and at book fairs and clubs. It was also available through multiple online retailers.
The CPSC says the inner, flexible metal band of the slap bracelet may wear through the purple fabric.
There have been five reports of injuries due to this problem. Those injured suffered cuts to their hands or fingers.
Anyone who purchased the storybook and has the slap bracelet should take the bracelet away from children and discard it. Customers can contact Studio Fun International at 800-489-3402 or online at studiofun.com to receive a free Trolls book.