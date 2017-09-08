HURRICANE IRMA: Pittsburghers In Florida | Travel Chaos | Flight Escapes Puerto Rico | Irma Help | Harvey Help
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Children’s Slap Bracelets Recalled After Reports Of Injuries

Filed Under: Recall, Recalls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling slap bracelets included with children’s storybooks after several injuries were reported.

The slap bracelets came with the “DreamWorks Trolls: It’s Hug Time!” book, which was sold between September 2016 and August 2017 in stores and at book fairs and clubs. It was also available through multiple online retailers.

The CPSC says the inner, flexible metal band of the slap bracelet may wear through the purple fabric.

trolls slap bracelet Childrens Slap Bracelets Recalled After Reports Of Injuries

(Photo Credit: CPSC)

There have been five reports of injuries due to this problem. Those injured suffered cuts to their hands or fingers.

Anyone who purchased the storybook and has the slap bracelet should take the bracelet away from children and discard it. Customers can contact Studio Fun International at 800-489-3402 or online at studiofun.com to receive a free Trolls book.

Click here for more information on this recall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch