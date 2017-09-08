HURRICANE IRMA: Pittsburghers In Florida | Travel Chaos | Flight Escapes Puerto Rico | Irma Help | Harvey Help
Window Company To Honor Promo With Indians’ Win Streak At 15

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians have made several hundred customers of a window and home repair business very happy now that the team has extended its winning streak to 15 games.

Cleveland.com reports Cleveland-based Universal Windows Direct offered customers in July free products and services, to include windows, doors, siding, roofs and other repairs, if the Indians put together a 15-game winning streak this season.

Company president Chad Howman says more than 250 orders were placed in July in a promotion marking the company’s 15th year in business.

And the hometown team delivered. The Indians, first in the American League Central division, beat the last-place Chicago White Sox 11-2 Thursday night to set a franchise record with their 15th straight win.

