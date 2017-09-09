HURRICANE IRMA: Evacuees | Stranded | Concerned Mom | Parks Closing | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Hurricane Jose
Officer Hit In Leg By Birdshot Pellets During Burglary Call

Officer Shot

WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a police officer was shot in the leg while responding to a burglary call and a suspect has been arrested.

Officials in Whitehall Township say the officer was injured with birdshot pellets from a shotgun during the 2:40 a.m. Saturday call.

Mayor Ed Hozza Jr. says the wounded officer was reported in stable condition in the intensive care unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

He says both responding officers identified themselves as police officers before opening the door to the home.

State police in Lehigh County and township police are investigating.

