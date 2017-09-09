HURRICANE IRMA: Evacuees | Stranded | Concerned Mom | Parks Closing | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Hurricane Jose
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Democrats On Rise After Cutting Funding Deal With Trump

Filed Under: Donald Trump

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congressional Democrats are getting a boost after months of playing political defense. And they have President Donald Trump in part to thank for it.

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate cut a deal with Trump to provide hurricane relief, money to keep the government open, and increase the debt limit for the next few months. Although the deal undermines Republicans, it could portend an era of broad bipartisan cooperation.

For the moment, the agreement gives the Democrats plenty of clout. When Congress revisits those must-pass issues in December, Trump and GOP leaders will need Democratic votes. That would open the door to possible Republican concessions on protecting young immigrants from deportation, bolstering President Barack Obama’s health care statute and other issues.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch