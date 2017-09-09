HURRICANE IRMA: Evacuees | Stranded | Concerned Mom | Parks Closing | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Hurricane Jose
The Latest: Florida Governor Warns Of Inundating Storm Surge

(AP) — Florida’s governor is warning residents that storm surge of up to 12 feet in places will inundate houses.

Gov. Rick Scott urged anyone living in an evacuation zone in southwest Florida to leave by noon Saturday as the threat of Hurricane Irma has shifted west.

He says the storm is “going to go faster than you are.”

Scott said 25,000 people in Florida have already lost electricity as Irma’s outer bands have begun hitting the southern part of the state.

The governor also warned of dangerous storm surge of between 6 feet (2 meters) and 12 feet (4 meters) across parts of Florida.

He said: “This will cover your house.”

