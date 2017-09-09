HERE WE GO! Steelers-Browns Preview | More Steelers
Man Struck, Killed By Train While Walking On Tracks

LEETSDALE (KDKA) — A man suffered fatal injuries after he was struck by a train in Leetsdale early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m.

According to Norfolk Southern officials, the man was walking on the tracks with his back to the train. Crews blew the train’s horn and used emergency braking to try to avoid hitting the man, but they were unable to stop in time.

The man was fatally injured. The victim has not yet been identified.

Officials say the train was traveling close to 50 mph, which is the speed limit for the train in that area. The train was transporting 100 carloads of coal to North Carolina on Norfolk Southern’s Fort Wayne Line.

The incident is being investigated.

