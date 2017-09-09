HERE WE GO! Steelers-Browns Preview | More Steelers
HURRICANE IRMA: Evacuees | Stranded | Concerned Mom | Parks Closing | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Hurricane Jose
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Prosecutors: Man Flew Plane To Ohio For Sex With 13-Year-Old

Filed Under: Ohio

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a 34-year-old California man has been indicted after flying a company plane to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl during a business trip.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says Ryan Johnson, of Camarillo, California, drove a rental car to a planned rendezvous with the teen Aug. 30 but was instead arrested by police and members of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Johnson was indicted Friday on charges that include importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Prosecutors say Johnson had explicit online conversations and sough nude photos from someone he thought was the teen and that he planned to meet her for sex during a business trip to Akron.

A message seeking comment was left Saturday with Johnson’s attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch