Thousands Lace Up For Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local group is on the front lines of the fight against pancreatic cancer with an ambitious goal: double the survival rate by 2020.

It was a bit of a change from the black and gold that you typically see around Heinz Field. The great lawn on the North Shore was a sea of purple Saturday.

“Today we are putting on Purple Stride Pittsburgh, it’s the walk to end pancreatic cancer,” Andrea Bauer-Kuczma, affiliate chair of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, said.

It was the 14th annual walk for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

“To fight cancer is something every one of us needs to do,” survivor Betty Horvath said.

Thousands laced up for the cause.

“It’s important because the 5-year survival rate is only 9 percent for pancreatic cancer, so we have thousands of volunteers and participants coming out today to raise funds,” Bauer-Kuczma said.

Much needed money for early detection and research, which is crucial for patients like Ken Parme, who’s a survivor and volunteer.

“The statistics were really bad. Only 5 people out of 100 people will live over 5 years with this disease. Now we are up to where 9 people out of 100 will live with this disease over 5 years, but that’s still very terrible odds,” Parme said.

Purple Stride Pittsburgh was one of 55 walks taking place across the country.

KDKA’s Kristine Sorensen emceed Pittsburgh’s event. Dozens of locations, one overall mission for everyone afflicted.

“To live life with their families, to live life with their sons and daughters, with their husband or wife, instead of, unfortunately, losing the battle against this disease,” survivor Dennis Kronin said.

The walks have raised nearly $90 million nationally.

