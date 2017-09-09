HERE WE GO! Steelers-Browns Preview | More Steelers
HURRICANE IRMA: Evacuees | Stranded | Concerned Mom | Parks Closing | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Hurricane Jose
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Public Drawing Offers Chance To Win Tickets For Penguins Practice, Preseason Game

Filed Under: Kraft Hockeyville, Pittsburgh Penguins, Rostraver Ice Garden

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — A public drawing will determine who gets to attend a Pittsburgh Penguins team practice in Belle Vernon and a preseason game in Cranberry Township.

The Penguins will be coming to Belle Vernon and Cranberry Township later this month, thanks to the Rostraver Ice Garden’s Kraft Hockeyville USA 2017 win.

Although the Ice Garden won’t be properly equipped in time to host a Penguins preseason game, the Penguins will still hold a team practice session at the complex.

Instead, the game itself, against the St. Louis Blues, will be played at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Tickets for these events — both held on Sunday, Sept. 24 — are being given away through a public drawing.

Those interested must visit the Rostraver Ice Garden between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, to fill out a ballot. Only Pennsylvania residents older than 18 are eligible.

Entrants must show a valid Pennsylvania license or Pennsylvania college ID at the time of entry.

Winners will be announced and notified via email on Thursday, Sept. 14. A list of winners will be posted on MonIceProject.org. They will also be posted in the Rostraver Ice Garden lobby.

Public Ticket Distribution Official Rules and Regulations can be found on MonIceProject.org/ticket-information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch