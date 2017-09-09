HURRICANE IRMA: Evacuees | Stranded | Concerned Mom | Parks Closing | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Hurricane Jose
Trump Signs Aid And Debt Bill Over Some GOP Objections

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hurricane Harvey

WASHINGTON (AP) – Disaster aid is getting a $15.3 billion boost under a bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

But dozens of conservative House Republicans are fuming over the measure because it increases the debt ceiling and funds the government for the next few months without offsetting cuts to spending. When the House passed the bill 319-90 on Friday, all 90 opposing votes came from the president’s own party.

In a closed-door meeting before the House vote, more than a dozen Republicans stood up and complained about Trump cutting a deal with Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. Trump had accepted their approach over that of GOP leaders.

Trump administration officials sent to ask for support from House Republicans were hissed and booed.

