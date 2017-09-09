Trump Signs Aid And Debt Bill Over Some GOP Objections

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (AP) – Disaster aid is getting a $15.3 billion boost under a bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.
But dozens of conservative House Republicans are fuming over the measure because it increases the debt ceiling and funds the government for the next few months without offsetting cuts to spending. When the House passed the bill 319-90 on Friday, all 90 opposing votes came from the president’s own party.
In a closed-door meeting before the House vote, more than a dozen Republicans stood up and complained about Trump cutting a deal with Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. Trump had accepted their approach over that of GOP leaders.
Trump administration officials sent to ask for support from House Republicans were hissed and booed.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)