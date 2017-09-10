HERE WE GO! Steelers-Browns Preview | More Steelers
HURRICANE IRMA: Evacuees | Stranded | Concerned Mom | Parks Closing | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Hurricane Jose
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

40 Ohio Police Agencies Split $3M For Drug Response Teams

Filed Under: Opioid

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Forty law enforcement agencies around Ohio are getting a combined $3 million in state grants for teams that aim to address the state’s opioid epidemic by helping people who overdose get treatment and other support.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says the funding allotted in the state budget will help expand or replicate two types of partnerships, known as Drug Abuse Response Teams and Quick Response Teams. They involve law enforcement agencies working with drug treatment providers and other partners to help overdose survivors through a recovery process.

The grant recipients include agencies in Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Youngstown, as well as smaller cities such as Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH’-ee), East Liverpool, Findlay, Mansfield, Sprinfield and Troy.

The amounts awarded range from about $45,000 to $125,000.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch