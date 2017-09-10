HERE WE GO! Steelers-Browns Preview | More Steelers
HURRICANE IRMA: Evacuees | Stranded | Concerned Mom | Parks Closing | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Hurricane Jose
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Homeowner Facing Charges In Shooting That Injured Officer

Filed Under: Intruder

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) – The owner of a vacant Pennsylvania home that had been burglarized is facing charges after police say he apparently suspected someone was breaking into the property again, called 911 then shot a police officer responding to the call.

Authorities say 46-year-old William Sturtevant apparently mistook Whitehall Township police officers for burglars returning to the house, where someone had stolen copper pipes about 24 hours earlier.

Lehigh County authorities say Sturtevant was in the home early Saturday and called 911 when he heard something. They say Sturtevant fired at two officers who had entered through a basement door. One officer was hit in the leg with birdshot and was reportedly in stable condition.

Sturtevant faces charges including assault of a law enforcement officer. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Sunday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch