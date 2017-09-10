Emergency Supplies From Butler County Arrives In Texas

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BLOOMINGTON, Texas (KDKA) — Last week, Butler County residents opened their hearts and wallets, filling a tractor trailer with medical supplies, clothing and canned goods for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Over the weekend, a rig owned by Hindman Trucking arrived in Bloomington, Texas, much to the delight of hundreds lined up outside a church.

KDKA’s Bob Allen spoke by telephone with Bloomington resident Jennifer McClelland.

“It brought a lot of tears that one small community halfway across the country was able to reach out and pull together for our small community,” McClelland said.

McClelland says a number of homes were damaged or destroyed in the town of 2,500 people. She says it will take time for many residents to recover from the disaster.

“Even though the immediate storm is over and the damage is already done and people are starting to rebuild, a lot of people haven’t got paychecks under their belt,” she said. “They have not been back to work since the storm.”

Members of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in McCandless Township said a prayer for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma in Florida.

While celebrating the annual Taste of Greece festival last week, the congregation and community donated $9,000 to help feed flood victims.

“They paid for their items for the festival, and then they left the change or sometimes didn’t leave the change, sometimes they put in an additional $10, $20, $50, whatever dollars it might be,” Father John Touloumes said.

Touloumes says the church’s work is never done and they will continue to help hurricane victims.